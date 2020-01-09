Encore celebrates the holidays

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club ended the year with many holiday festivities while also looking forward to a fun filled New Year. This is a social club that welcomes members from the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities.

Meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook. Coffee and conversation begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m.

Members can sign up for the upcoming monthly activities appealing to a variety of interests. There are many game groups, a book club, RV group, Happy Diggers for gardeners and many opportunities to dine together both days and evenings.

"Mystery Adventures" and "GO" events give members something new and different to do each month, too. Happy Diggers will visit the famous Great Oak Tree on Pechanga Tribal land later this month. It is believed to be the oldest and largest coast live oak tree in California. They will take a guided tour and learn some of its history.

The Newcomers RV group will be making a trip to Visalia and Sequoia National Park in late May, with many things to do together while there. This group draws from both Encore Club and Newcomers Club and makes several exciting trips each year.

The next regular Encore meeting will be Jan. 16. New members are welcome at any time. For more information, those considering joining may contact co-chairs Bobbi Bixby at (562) 673-1250 or Bea Valverde at beavalverde62@yahoo.com or visit

http://www.falbbrookencoreclub.com. Or prospects can just drop in at a meeting and get acquainted.

Submitted by Fallbrook Encore Club.