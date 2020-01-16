JV Holiday Duals successful financially and competitively

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team hosted the JV Holiday Duals meet Dec. 21 at the Fallbrook High School gymnasium, and the tournament met the team’s financial goals as well as the objective of providing experience for younger wrestlers.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way that it went,” Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said. “The tournament definitely did its purpose,” Vera said. “It definitely met my expectations both financially and competitively.”

Vera founded the tournament in 2018.

“It’s going to be an annual tournament,” he said.

The tournament had t...