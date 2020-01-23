Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warrior girls begin league soccer season with loss and tie

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 10:08pm

Fallbrook High School Warrior Adriana Madrigal receives the ball during a varsity girls' soccer game against Escondido High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Warriors lost 1-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Last year Fallbrook High School's girls' soccer team won the Valley League championship; Ramona High School finished fourth in the league standings but won the CIF Division IV championship, and Escondido High School was last in the six-team standings despite winning two games. This year Fallbrook began play by losing a 1-0 match against Escondido and playing Ramona to a 1-1 tie.

"It seems to be a fairly close league," Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.

Five of the six Valley League games during the first week of the league season were decided by one goal with the Fallbrook-Ramona tie cons...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 23:36