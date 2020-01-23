Warrior girls begin league soccer season with loss and tie

Fallbrook High School Warrior Adriana Madrigal receives the ball during a varsity girls' soccer game against Escondido High School, Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Warriors lost 1-0. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Last year Fallbrook High School's girls' soccer team won the Valley League championship; Ramona High School finished fourth in the league standings but won the CIF Division IV championship, and Escondido High School was last in the six-team standings despite winning two games. This year Fallbrook began play by losing a 1-0 match against Escondido and playing Ramona to a 1-1 tie.

"It seems to be a fairly close league," Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said.

Five of the six Valley League games during the first week of the league season were decided by one goal with the Fallbrook-Ramona tie cons...