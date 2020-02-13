Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FUHS dancers and athletes partner in annual show

 
Last updated 2/12/2020 at 1:43am

Village News/Shane Gibson photos

The Fallbrook Union High School Dance Team performs at the start of their annual "Dancing with the Athletes" show which raises funds for the school's dance team program and performances, Feb. 6.

Village News/Shane Gibson photos

Fallbrook Dance Team member Bianca Romano dances with Warrior athlete Cooper Riggs during the dance team's annual "Dancing with the Athletes" show in the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts.



 
