Fallbrook Senior Softball League opens for registration

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is now accepting new and returning players adults age 50 and above for the spring 2020.

Registration fees are due by March 30, and the draft is scheduled on the same day. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers and notified of the league start date.

Games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with each team playing two games per week. The season begins shortly after the draft and runs through approximately June 5.

Games are played on Field 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, in Fallbrook.

The league fee is $80 and includes two shirts and a hat.

New players interested in tryouts and practice sessions in March, call Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389.

Visit http://www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org for more detailed information, registration forms and information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball