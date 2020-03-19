Fallbrook pool hosts dive meet

The Fallbrook High School pool was the site of the Fallbrook High School Early March Meet diving competition March 7.

“The ones that were there got a great opportunity,” meet organizer Sean Redmond said, who is also Fallbrook High School’s girls swim coach and the diving coach for both Fallbrook’s girls and the Warrior boys.

San Ysidro High School junior Eva Reyes won the girls’ 11-dive portion of the meet with a score of 487.50 points. Chula Vista Learning Community Center junior Sergio Zepeda was the winner of the boys 11-dive competition after accumulating 473.10 points on hi...