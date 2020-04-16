Rotary Club of Fallbrook to raise money for local charities

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Rotary Club are conducting a “Non-Event Fundraiser” to assist three local nonprofits: the Boys & Girls Club of North County, the Foundation for Senior Care and the Fallbrook Food Pantry, in dealing with the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While club members dig deep into their own pockets, they are publicizing a postcard notice with the goal of obtaining needed community financial support for these three vital local organizations.

Residents are asked to send their tax-deductible contributions to: The Rotary Club of Fallbrook Foundation, P.O. Box 1227, Fallbrook, CA 92088.

They acknowledge the Village News for its assistance in the design of the postcard.

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook.