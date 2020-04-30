Supervisors authorize bid for new county airports security contract

San Diego County currently contracts with Allied Universal for security services at five county-operated airports, but that contract will expire Aug. 5. An April 21 San Diego County Board of Supervisors action authorized bids for a new security services contract while also delegating the award of the contract to the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote authorized a one-year contract while also authorizing four one-year extension options without the need to return to the county supervisors. The contract will begin Aug. 6, 2020, and...