Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Early girls' lacrosse season ending makes premature end for 5 Fallbrook seniors

 
Last updated 5/8/2020 at 3:12am



The cancellation of CIF spring sports for 2020 shortened the season for all members of the Fallbrook High School girls’ lacrosse team and prematurely ended the careers of the Warriors’ five seniors.

“It’s heartbreaking. The season was stolen away from us,” Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg said.

Audrey Gillcrist, who played midfield, had been on the varsity for all four seasons. Jackie Alvarez, who played at both the attack and midfield positions, was also in the program for four years and joined the varsity as a junior. The Warriors’ goalkeeper, Judith Colores, joined the program as...



