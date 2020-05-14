Ballfields are silent in Fallbrook, but for how long?

The boys and girls of summer are missing from Fallbrook’s sports fields these days – and there’s no indication that they will be back anytime soon.

Nationally, even the most optimistic projections indicate that youth sports could begin to start in August, which eliminates an entire season for sports such as baseball and girls’ softball.

For the first time in history, the Little League World Series has been canceled, having been held every year since 1947.

The coronavirus pandemic, and the state and county restrictions imposed on communities all over the country, put at risk other...