Local residents earn degrees from WGU
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 4:48pm
SALT LAKE CITY – The following Fallbrook residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. Timothy Bryant has earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, while Elena Malone has earned a Master of Business Administration.
Since Jan. 2, 2020, Western Governors University has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Submitted by Western Governors University.
