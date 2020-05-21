Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local residents earn degrees from WGU

 
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 4:48pm



SALT LAKE CITY – The following Fallbrook residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. Timothy Bryant has earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, while Elena Malone has earned a Master of Business Administration.

Since Jan. 2, 2020, Western Governors University has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Submitted by Western Governors University.


 
