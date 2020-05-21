Murray to run at St. Louis University

Her high school career over, Erin Murray looks forward to going to St. Louis University and competing on its track team.

Erin Murray wasn't able to run track as a Fallbrook High School senior, but she will be on the St. Louis University track team during the Billikens' next season.

"I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to continue my athletic career in college, especially because of how sudden our high school sports season ended. I'm super excited to run for St. Louis University and see how my running abilities will develop at the collegiate level," Murray said.

Murray received an athletic scholarship from St. Louis University and also received academic scholarship assistance.

"I'm super proud of...