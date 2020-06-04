Murray selected as SDHSSA female Senior Scholar-Athlete for FHS

The San Diego High School Sports Association annually honors one male student-athlete and one female student-athlete from each CIF San Diego Section school. This year, Erin Murray was Fallbrook High School’s recognized female Senior Scholar-Athlete.

“I feel super honored and blessed to have the opportunity to receive this award,” Murray said.

The SDHSSA allows athletic directors and coaches to pick the honorees from each school and notes that the student-athletes should have excelled both on and off the field.

“They would be highly representative of what they’re doing as a stude...