Parkinson's Support Group to hold virtual meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will host their regularly scheduled monthly meeting virtually Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. via webinar.

To join the Zoom meeting, email [email protected] for the web address, meeting ID and password. There is no cost associated with this webinar. For more information, contact Irene at 760-731-0171.

Webinar host Mickey Burke will talk about cerebral motion and exercise therapy.

Burke graduated from University of California San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a specialization in neuroscience and behavior. He bri...