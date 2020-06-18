Amid pandemic, Live Nation announces drive-in concert series

This artist rendering released by Live Nation shows the set up for Live Nation's "Live from the Drive-In," concert series taking place July 10-12. (Live Nation via AP)

MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tour promoter Live Nation has announced its first-ever drive-in concerts series in the U.S. for July, months after the live music industry has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainment company on Monday announced "Live from the Drive-In" - a set of nine shows to take place July 10-12 in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

Grammy-winning singer Brad Paisley will headline shows in all three cities, while fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashvil...