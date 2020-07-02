Rotary Club of Fallbrook presents scholarships to local high school students

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook awarded $3,000 to six local high school seniors. A long-standing tradition, the Rotary Club accepted applications from current high school students to award scholarships provided through the club’s fundraising efforts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee had to forego the traditional interview process and select awardees based solely on their application. All applicants presented compelling application packets and were commended for their outstanding high school careers, according to Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

After much deliberation,...