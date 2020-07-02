Fallbrook School of the Arts to reopen July 6

Fallbrook School of the Arts' upcoming classes will make, from left, adjustable rings, books, ceramics, glass cutting boards and coasters, and charcoal drawings.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook School of the Arts will reopen Monday, July 6, with a newly curated class curriculum. Classes will be offered in book arts, ceramics, drawing with charcoal

and dry pigment color, ring making, creating warm glass trays and ceramic flowers, jewelry making, watercolor journaling and many more. For a full list of classes, visit http://www.fallschoolofthearts.org.

A new protocol has also been created for employees, students, and visitors to ensure all are staying safe and adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The classrooms have been rearranged to meet social distancing guidelines, and the number of students per class has been decreased to ensure social distancing in each studio. All facilities will be thoroughly cleaned on a regular basis, and everyone, students included, will be required to wear a mask while on school grounds.

The world needs what the arts have to offer more than ever. With community support, the Fallbrook School of the Arts will continue to provide art classes and experiences for Fallbrook residents.

Fallbrook School of the Arts welcomes all people to their creative spaces. The school believes that the act of creating and engaging in the enjoyment of art is a unifying experience for all involved. Hearts and minds can come together.

The Fallbrook School of the Arts opened in 1997, when a former train depot and warehouse was converted into an arts education facility. The school was designed to be a place where creativity is stimulated in people of all walks of life and virtually all ages. Fallbrook School of the Arts, a division of Fallbrook Arts Inc. is a nonprofit corporation.

