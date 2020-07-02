Padres outfielder tests positive for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham has tested positive for the coronavirus, general manager A.J. Preller announced Friday.

``Tommy Pham has tested positive for the coronavirus,'' Preller told reporters on a Zoom call before the start of the team's first official Summer Camp workout at Petco Park.

``He began the self-isolation process immediately. He is asymptomatic. I've been in contact with him every single day. He feels fine/asymptomatic. As a staff, we will be following all the contact tracing protocols and all the MLB protocols in terms of what you do when yo...