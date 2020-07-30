Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service
Special to Village News 

Racing at Del Mar back on track After COVID-19 cancellations

 
Last updated 7/30/2020 at 5:36pm



Racing resumed at Del Mar Friday, July 24, after three racing dates were canceled because 15 jockeys tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club responded to the positive tests that wiped out racing from July 17-19, by instituting new travel restrictions to include only permitting jockeys based in California to ride and prohibiting all jockeys who leave the track to ride elsewhere from returning to Del Mar for the remainder of the summer racing season.

Del Mar also reconfigured and expanded its jockeys’ quarters, including moving some of the functions that normal...



