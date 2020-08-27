Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Newcomers Club to meet virtually for September Social

 
Last updated 8/26/2020 at 2:42am



FALLBROOK – The September Social meeting of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club will be held on Zoom at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, with a presentation from Rachel Mason, chief executive officer of the Fallbrook County Health District. Several other club social activities will also be held online throughout the month.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club has been busy over the summer electing a new board of directors, including Sausan Fahmy as president, Nancy Barton as vice president, Kathy Galindo as secretary, Misha Perdue as treasurer, Cheryl Simmen for programs, Mindy Conner for membership, Marcia Stuart for activities and Carolyn Stankaitis for events.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook, due to current health orders the club is meeting virtually. For membership information, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 

