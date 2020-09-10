Padres sweep doubleheader against Giants after postponements

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres resumed play Sunday, Sept. 13 by sweeping a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park after their games the past two days were postponed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association Joint Committee, in conjunction with each team's medical staff, reviews all positive COVID-19 tests on an individual basis to determine how each case should be handled in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and club personnel, according to MLB.

Following a rev...