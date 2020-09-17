Parkinson's support group to discuss exercise

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group invites everyone to meet virtually Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. via Zoom webinar. There is no cost associated with this webinar. Anyone interested can contact Irene Miller at 760-731-0171 or [email protected] with any questions, concerns and the link to join in.

Patrick LoSasso, the guest speaker for September, will be sharing information on “How Parkinson’s Exercise is Different.”

LoSasso is a personal trainer, certified strength and conditioning specialist and corrective exercise specialist who has been working in an exercise capacity to improve function for individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

He developed his signature style of exercise over the past 20 years and has named it “SmartXPD” for “Strength, Mobility, Agility, Reaction, Technique, eXercise for Parkinson’s disease.”

In addition to teaching classes and developing individualized training programs, LoSasso provides in-service educational sessions to rehabilitation and physical therapy facilities where he demonstrates his unique approach. SmartXPD integrates fine motor skill, cognition, memory challenges, attention span strategies, and hand eye coordination to maximize the results of evidence-based exercises.

One of his primary objectives is to deliver a component of fun and excitement to exercise and rehab, which can at times become tedious.

LoSasso is also a firm believer in motivating individuals to become proactive in their management of their condition by providing education and demonstrations that inspire. He has an extensive line of DVD programs designed to help manage the symptoms and developed The Parkinson’s Exercise Ball and The Brain & Body Bar, two exercise products that when incorporated into the workouts can help improve motor symptoms.

LoSasso is an advocate and serves as president of Parkinson’s Community Los Angeles and said nothing brings more meaning to his life than advocating for those living with Parkinson’s disease.

Contact him at [email protected] with questions regarding achieving one’s objectives.

NCPSG Fallbrook meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson’s Support Group. More information can be found at https://www.NCPSG.org and https://www.facebook.com/NorthCountyParkinsonsSupportGroup/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group.