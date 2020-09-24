Additional pandemic aid will benefit California farmers and ranchers

SACRAMENTO – The release of a second round of federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program aid represents encouraging news, the California Farm Bureau Federation said, especially because the program has been expanded to include crops not covered in earlier versions of the program.

The U.S. Agriculture Department announced signups began Sept. 21, for CFAP 2, which will make up to $14 billion in additional aid available to farmers and ranchers who have seen their markets disrupted and production costs increased by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has affected practically the entire a...