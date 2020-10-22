Tips for finding the right neighborhood

As you search for the perfect home, something to consider besides bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage is the community. This will be where you socialize, exercise, where your children grow up and attend school. Roots will be established where you call home.

Know what is important to you. If it's having the ability to take walks, are there plenty of trails to explore? What is the distance to work? The desk in the next room or a drive into the city? How do you feel about a Homeowner's Association?

Investigate the community you are considering. Find out the school ratings and what the loca...