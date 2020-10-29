FHS alumna Karina Gutierrez earns National FFA degree

As an FFA student, the highest form of recognition you can receive is your American FFA degree. Fallbrook FFA alumna Karina Gutierrez was able to earn this degree after completing five years in the program.

Gutierrez did not know that she would thrive in the FFA program at Fallbrook High School. However, after the presentation in her 8th grade science class, she was determined to join FFA so she would have the opportunity to raise a livestock project.

“It's ironic because I never actually raised an animal,” she said.

After joining the program, Gutierrez realized her passion for nursery projects and floriculture. She decided to join the floriculture judging team her freshman year, and participated in public speaking competitions. In her sophomore year, Gutierrez began to place at the floriculture competitions, and this gave her the motivation to get more involved and work harder in the program.

“After I started to place at competitions, I realized that I wanted to be at the top,” she said. “When I started placing high, my mindset changed. I wanted everyone to know about all that FFA had to offer.”

In her junior year, she was able to serve as a chapter officer and she began placing consistently as the high individual in floral. Then she was hired as a seasonal floral employee at Major Market, but after impressing her manager, they hired her as a regular employee. Her floral design experience from the floriculture judging team made her a perfect candidate for the job. She also began her own floral business, Hummingbird Creations, to help her work towards her FFA degrees.

“I spent over 500 hours working at Major Market, operating my small floral business, and raising my nursery stock. It was an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I was constantly making arrangements, negotiating with customers, and caring for my nursery project.”

Before joining the FFA program, Gutierrez believes that she was much more shy than she is now. After being involved in the public speaking competitions, the floral judging team, and serving as a chapter officer, she has become more outgoing.

Her favorite memory from her time in FFA was the State Judging Finals in San Luis Obispo. Her team was able to qualify for state finals for the second time, and she was very proud of how high her team placed.

“The best part was the outcome, all our hard work paid off. Our chapter placed second out of the entire state of California,” she said. “Aside from that, I also made the best unforgettable memories.”

Looking back on her experience in FFA, she is very thankful to have had the opportunity to make many friends, learn new things, as well as grow as a person.

“FFA made me who I am today,” she said. “If it weren’t for my advisors pushing me to try new things, then I wouldn’t have these memories. I wouldn’t have had these great opportunities.”

Not only that, because of her time in FFA, Gutierrez has been able to find her passion. She enrolled in MiraCosta Community College in order to become a teacher, and also realized that her future goals also include owning her own floral shop in Fallbrook, her hometown.

Being able to earn her American degree in FFA is a huge accomplishment, and Gutierrez is very proud of herself. To obtain this degree, you must be able to either earn at least $10,000 and productively invest $7,500 in your projects or invest $2,000 and work 2,250 hours towards your FFA projects. This is a huge commitment and achievement, and she was not alone on this journey.

Karina Gutierrez creates a floral design for a customer at Major Market.

“ I would like to thank all my agricultural advisors I had throughout high school, Ms. Chapman, Mr. Duffin, Mr. Sehnert, and Mrs. Alvarez. Thanks to their effort and the opportunities they offered, I now hold the title of the highest degree in FFA and I am so thankful to have had their support,” she said. “ I would also like to thank my family and friends for being there for me every step of the way.”

When she was in eighth grade, Gutierrez had no idea how important FFA would become to her and how much of an impact it would have on her future. Now, she is a sophomore in college and a national degree holder in the FFA, she has some advice for all the incoming highschoolers considering joining FFA.

“Try out FFA,” she said. “The most amazing part of this organization is the opportunities it gives you, and there is something for every one of you.”