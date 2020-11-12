FAA names winners of fall art show

The Best in Show winner at the Gallery's fall show is "Somewhere Near Puno," on top with artist Noel Glaser, right. Below his painting is "The Boardwalk," Ray Fedorchak, an honorable mention winner.

FALLBROOK – Art lovers can catch Fallbrook Art Association's Fall Gallery Exhibit until Nov. 21. This outstanding multimedia fall show, which was judged by renowned watercolorist Helen Shafer Garcia and included cash prizes, is chock full of great art including honorable mentions and a full complement of special merit awards.

Village News/Courtesy photo "Call from Cienfuegos" by Janice Cipriani Willis is the first-place winner in the fall show at The Gallery.

There are newer artists along with award-winners known to Fallbrookians. Cash prizes recipients, ribbon winners and gallery team members always appreciate comments in the guest book, so everyone is invited to stop by, view the artwork and write a note.

Due to COVID pandemic temperature and masks are required for all classes and exhibition visits.

Note, the new hours at The Gallery are Thursdays and Fridays, 12-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is an upcoming small works show; to find the application, visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.