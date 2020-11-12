FAA names winners of fall art show
Last updated 11/9/2020 at 6:37pm
FALLBROOK – Art lovers can catch Fallbrook Art Association's Fall Gallery Exhibit until Nov. 21. This outstanding multimedia fall show, which was judged by renowned watercolorist Helen Shafer Garcia and included cash prizes, is chock full of great art including honorable mentions and a full complement of special merit awards.
There are newer artists along with award-winners known to Fallbrookians. Cash prizes recipients, ribbon winners and gallery team members always appreciate comments in the guest book, so everyone is invited to stop by, view the artwork and write a note.
Due to COVID pandemic temperature and masks are required for all classes and exhibition visits.
Note, the new hours at The Gallery are Thursdays and Fridays, 12-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There is an upcoming small works show; to find the application, visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.
