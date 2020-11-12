Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA names winners of fall art show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2020 at 6:37pm

Noel Glaser with paintings

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Best in Show winner at the Gallery's fall show is "Somewhere Near Puno," on top with artist Noel Glaser, right. Below his painting is "The Boardwalk," Ray Fedorchak, an honorable mention winner.

FALLBROOK – Art lovers can catch Fallbrook Art Association's Fall Gallery Exhibit until Nov. 21. This outstanding multimedia fall show, which was judged by renowned watercolorist Helen Shafer Garcia and included cash prizes, is chock full of great art including honorable mentions and a full complement of special merit awards.

painting

Village News/Courtesy photo

"Call from Cienfuegos" by Janice Cipriani Willis is the first-place winner in the fall show at The Gallery.

There are newer artists along with award-winners known to Fallbrookians. Cash prizes recipients, ribbon winners and gallery team members always appreciate comments in the guest book, so everyone is invited to stop by, view the artwork and write a note.

Due to COVID pandemic temperature and masks are required for all classes and exhibition visits.

Note, the new hours at The Gallery are Thursdays and Fridays, 12-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is an upcoming small works show; to find the application, visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org.

paintingpaintingNoel Glaser with paintingspainting

 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/12/2020 23:21