Fallbrook football continues to build toward season

If all goes to plan, Fallbrook High's varsity football team will be back in action on Jan. 8, 2021 with their first game in more than a year.

It's not ideal, but Fallbrook Union High School Head Football Coach Troy Everhart will take what he can get these days with the team meeting for short workouts during the week.

"We've been very fortunate, Ingold (Sports Park) has been very gracious," Everhart said. "Josh (Guerrettaz) over there has just been incredibly receptive and hospitable to us. And we're very thankful for that."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions handed down from the county and state, you wouldn't call what they are doing as practices, but certainly workouts.

"Unfortunately, we can't use a ball there," Everhart said. "But o...