Aguirre, Kennedy, McCarthy and Ordonez named Students of the Month

FHS student Marcos Fonseca Aguirre is honored as one of the November students of the month.

FALLBROOK – The Student of the Month Committee recently honored the November Fallbrook Union High School District Students of the Month by leading a caravan of school officials, staff, and a few representatives from the community, including Fallbrook Village Rotary, which supports the program throughout the year.

November Students of the Month from Fallbrook High School are Marcos Fonseca Aguirre, Jade Kennedy, Abigail McCarthy and, from Ivy High School, Rebecca Leon Ordonez.

The students and members of their families were filled with appreciative happiness as they were greeted by the group on the front lawns of their homes (with social distancing and mask-wearing) and presented with large printed yard signs,

balloons, bags of gifts from the Fallbrook business community, and certificates of merit from the legislative bodies of North County.

In a brief presentation (to take the place of the monthly pre-COVID breakfast), the individual who nominated each student and the student's respective principal (Narcisco Iglesias from Fallbrook High School and Mike Grey from Oasis/Ivy High Schools) praised each student and explained why they had been chosen to receive the prestigious student honor.

Additionally, the student's family members were given the opportunity to speak about each student and, finally, each student told the group of his/her plans after graduation and expressed gratitude to the group.

Anyone who has visited with Aguirre, even for a short period of time, will quickly understand why Damaris Ahumad, counselor at FHS, nominated him.

Extremely mature in manner with a strong sense of responsibility and infectious optimism, Aguirre "serves as a positive role model for his younger siblings and his peers." When asked how he is doing with his remote class schedule, he agreeably said how well they are going, how much he enjoys his favorite class, Economics, taught by Ms. Lopez, and how much he loves the people and energy of Fallbrook High School.

Aguirre misses playing soccer and is looking forward to playing varsity spring semester. In addition to working hard in his classes, he has volunteered with several organizations that include assisting at the Fallbrook Family Health Center and working with younger students at the Boys and Girls Club of North County and at Mae Ellis Elementary.

Iglesias has been pleased with Aguirre's active leadership with the Youth Advocacy Coalition and the work they are doing. As president of the organization,

Aguirre has led a very successful Red Ribbon Week campaign this fall through virtual promotions with the FHS student body and by handing out red ribbons to post at local businesses.

Currently applying to California colleges, Aguirre plans to major in business and,

hopefully, start his own sporting goods store after college.

Kennedy, an extremely active student-athlete, loves being part of the "close community" that Fallbrook High School offers, particularly sharing "close bonds with her teachers." She said everyone makes her feel appreciated, even the principal, who makes a point to "high-five" students in the quad, something she very much misses this semester during COVID restrictions.

In addition to challenging herself academically with honors and AP classes, Kennedy has played four years of varsity soccer, earning All-League Team distinction; she looks forward to the start of the spring semester. Additionally, Kennedy, a skilled sprinter and long jumper, has been a member of the varsity track team all three seasons. Last year, she earned first place in the relay, which helped lead her to a coveted position on the All-Valley League Team.

She also enjoys volunteering with Homes for Our Troops, helping to landscape new homes built for disabled veterans.

An active Associated Student Body member since her freshman year, Kennedy is

dependable, no matter what the project is. Alana Milton describes Kennedy as "consistently showing up, exactly when we need help. She is kind to everyone and meets challenges with a smile."

As ASB Vice President this year, Kenndy just completed a successful drive-by food drive at the high school and is excited that Iglesias has approved the next project that she's involved with – painting senior spots in the senior parking lot. The daughter of two graduates of FHS, April and Shawn, Kennedy looks forward to attending a four-year university next year and studying either biology or kinesiology.

Another very active senior, involved with ASB commitments and athletics as well as community service, McCarthy was also nominated by Milton who said that

McCarthy "is extremely busy but always finds ways to support her community and school. She always meets you with a smile and 'can do' attitude."

A member of last year's CIF Field Hockey Championship team, McCarthy has played the goalie position since eighth grade and loves her sport. She is looking forward to try-outs in December. She also participated on Fallbrook's basketball team for two years but had to give it up for field hockey.

Currently, she is involved with the Festival of Cultures event that ASB is sponsoring and opening to the public with a virtual link. McCarthy explains that she and her committee are inviting a diverse group of performers, some for the

first time this year, such as the culinary arts team. She will be pre-recording and editing all of the performances, to be presented on-line in January 2021 – quite a daunting project this year.

McCarthy has also been a member of the National Charity League since she was in seventh grade. She loves the volunteer opportunities that she and her mom have been given with the organization such as currently watering trees in downtown Fallbrook and, recently, making pillowcases for military children. She hopes to attend Colorado State University and major in biology.

Ivy High School student Ordonez, nominated by her teacher, Cory Boice, is

described by her teacher and Grey, her principal, as extremely determined, hard-working, and caring. Her loving sister-in-law, Amy Cisneros, was pleased to have the opportunity to speak on behalf of Ordonez's family and share that Ordonez appreciates studying at Ivy High School, where she has learned from her teachers how important it is to set goals and work hard with purpose and satisfaction.

Shy and humble, Ordonez has overcome challenges to earn straight As,

according to Grey and Boice. Because she strives to help others, it is understandable that she would like to pursue a nursing career by taking coursework at Palomar Community College after high school graduation.

Village News/Courtesy photo FHS student Jade Kennedy holds her gifts presented to November students of the month.

When she is not studying or taking care of her younger sibling and Cisneros' young children, she enjoys sewing her own outfits. Her sister-in-law shared

that earning this honor has given Ordonez confidence and a renewed desire to push herself and reach her professional goals.

Students for this monthly honor are selected based on their citizenship and character, community service, academic achievement, and extracurricular activities. Anyone in the community interested in nominating a student for Student of the Month and/or joining the next caravan, may contact the Senior of the Month Committee at [email protected].

December student recipients will be recognized with another celebratory caravan Friday, Dec. 4.

Submitted by Constance Fellios