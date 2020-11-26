Foundation for Senior Care goes virtual for fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The 15th annual Foundation for Senior Care Fall Benefit went virtual this year. The signature event, titled "Reach Out," was attended via Zoom and followed by a weeklong silent auction. Reach Out attracted several hundred participants and raised over $125,000 to support program services, Foundation for Senior Care officials announced.

Each year the Foundation for Senior Care holds its annual gala to fundraise for its essential services that benefit local seniors and make it possible for many to age independently at home.

This year's program included many prominent sponsors i...