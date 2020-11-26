Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Foundation for Senior Care goes virtual for fundraiser

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 11:12am

Auctioneer Darren Diess and Theresa Geracitano

Village News/Courtesy photo

Auctioneer Darren Diess and Foundation for Senior Care Development Officer Theresa Geracitano co-host the virtual fundraiser.

FALLBROOK – The 15th annual Foundation for Senior Care Fall Benefit went virtual this year. The signature event, titled "Reach Out," was attended via Zoom and followed by a weeklong silent auction. Reach Out attracted several hundred participants and raised over $125,000 to support program services, Foundation for Senior Care officials announced.

Each year the Foundation for Senior Care holds its annual gala to fundraise for its essential services that benefit local seniors and make it possible for many to age independently at home.

This year's program included many prominent sponsors i...



