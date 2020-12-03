Football team collects food to feed the hungry

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:39pm
Village News/Paulette Britton photo
Members of the Fallbrook Union High School football team collect food for Fallbrook Food Pantry outside Major Market, Saturday, Nov. 21.
For access to this article please
sign in or
subscribe.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020
Reader Comments(0)