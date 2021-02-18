On the Menu – Ground Beef Enchiladas

One thing that I know, during all of this craziness in the world, is that food continues to make people happy. It is one of the constants in life. Food can take you back to the good times in your life and instantly put a smile on someone's appreciative face.

I always say that cooking for me is an extension of my love. I try not to cook if I am mad, because it never turns out as good. That added ingredient of love has to be in your dish in order for it to be really enjoyed.

Family is everything. My mother, father, brother, sister-in-law, niece, nephew, son, boyfriend, aunts, uncles, grandpa, cousins and extended family in Canada are who I love connecting with through food.

This dish is one of my mother's favorites that I cook. Her mother, my nana, used to make ground beef enchiladas and I absolutely love them. Take the time to cook your family favorites and create new memories, one bite at a time.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Start to finish: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 28-ounce can enchilada sauce (red or green)

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped

4 cups shredded cheddar

10 corn tortillas

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a sauté pan, place 1 teaspoon of the oil in the pan. Add ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook until meat is browned.

In a large bowl, place the cooked meat, diced onions, cilantro, 1/2 cup of enchilada sauce, 2 cups of cheese and diced tomatoes. Mix well.

Wipe out the sauté pan and add in the remainder of the vegetable oil. Heat on medium. Lay out paper towels on the counter to place the cooked tortillas on. Gently place the tortillas in the hot oil, one at a time. Cook for 5 seconds per side and let drain on the paper towels. Repeat until all tortillas are cooked. Sprinkle tortillas with a dash of salt and pepper.

Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Take a tortilla and fill it with the meat mixture, slightly rolling them and place into pan. Repeat until mixture is gone. Pour over the remainder of the enchilada sauce. Sprinkle cheese over the enchiladas and bake for 35 minutes. Serve and enjoy.

Jamie Zeller is a personal chef who writes food articles for area newspapers.