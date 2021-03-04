Realtor and lawyer Portner serves Fallbrook residents

Realtor Henry Portner is looking forward to helping more Fallbrook residents buy and sell homes.

Henry Portner has been practicing law for 49 years and, after being in the field for so long, he was inspired to follow a new career path in real estate. He has been a Realtor in other states for seven years, but last year he earned his California Realtor license. He is now working at Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Fallbrook.

Portner was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earning his degrees from Temple University. Three years ago, he decided to move to Fallbrook to further pursue his new career in real estate.

After moving to Fallbrook, Portner realized how different the town is from other places he has lived.

"Fallbrook is very unique compared to the other places I've seen," Portner said. "The people here are genuine and sincere, I've had positive experiences with everyone I've met. Plumbers, electricians, everyone in Fallbrook is down-to-Earth and kind."

He has also found that Fallbrook is a great place to live because of its sheer beauty.

"The rolling hills and avocado groves remind me of Italy," he said. "The beauty here takes me back to my time in Tuscany."

Portner said he has enjoyed adjusting to the differences in California real estate, and he loves having the ability to help people.

His experience in law has given him an advantage because he has a strong background and an understanding of real estate laws and regulations.

"I have witnessed firsthand the types of problems that can arise in real estate, and this allows me to solve the problems before they become serious," he said. "I enjoy keeping my clients safe and problem free."

Portner has worked on many different types of legal cases, some lasting up to 12 years, and this past career has helped him in his real estate career. For example, he has a vast amount of experience in litigation, environmental cases, land acquisition, and this knowledge helps him in succeeding in his current career.

Portner's favorite part of working in real estate is having the ability to help people buy and sell their homes as easily as possible.

"Having the right people supporting you is imperative when you're buying or selling homes," he said. "I want to help my clients through the entire process and be that support system for them."

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portner earned his real estate license in California, and he is looking forward to becoming more active in real estate once the pandemic ends.

"Hopefully things will change soon," he said. "This is my passion. There are so many pieces to put together, and I want to help my clients complete this process as smoothly as possible."

For more information and business inquiries, contact Henry Portner at 760-663-0000 or email [email protected]