Vallecitos Vikings wear donated custom face masks

Vallecitos first grade teacher Erin Eulberg wears one of the custom masks donated by National Pen to the staff and students at the school in Rainbow.

RAINBOW – Vallecitos Elementary School in Rainbow is a tight-knit group of faculty, staff, students, parents and guardians working together to engage and educate children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Over the course of the closures and changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the community began to feel increasingly disconnected and school spirit began to suffer.

So, when an online-only teaching model gave way to a hybrid model, one teacher thought of a fun way to celebrate and welcome students for in-person learning. She asked National Pen to customize face masks with...