Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos Vikings wear donated custom face masks

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 8:21pm

Erin Eulberg

Village News/Courtesy photo

Vallecitos first grade teacher Erin Eulberg wears one of the custom masks donated by National Pen to the staff and students at the school in Rainbow.

RAINBOW – Vallecitos Elementary School in Rainbow is a tight-knit group of faculty, staff, students, parents and guardians working together to engage and educate children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Over the course of the closures and changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the community began to feel increasingly disconnected and school spirit began to suffer.

So, when an online-only teaching model gave way to a hybrid model, one teacher thought of a fun way to celebrate and welcome students for in-person learning. She asked National Pen to customize face masks with...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:22