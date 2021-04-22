Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Zion Christian Preschool and Kindergarten given grant for new playground

 
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 12:44pm

Map of playground design

Zion Christian Preschool and Kindergarten has been given a $29,000 grant for a new playground.

The grant was obtained from the San Diego County Childcare Provider Program, which is affiliated with the YMCA organization.

"This will give us an additional playground," said Zion Lutheran Preschool and Kindergarten Director Lana Janey.

Zion's facilities include both the preschool and Kindergarten, and Zion Christian Learning Center for children in first through twelfth grade. Zion Christian Learning Center also received a grant, and will be adding swings and a climbing structure to their playgro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

