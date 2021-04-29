Junior Art of the Avocado competition calls for entries

The participants in the 2018 Junior Art of the Avocado art competition show off their certificates at their awards reception at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Twenty-six children entered their artwork in the contest that year.

FALLBROOK – The Junior Art of the Avocado art competition is calling all junior artists in the community to create an "avocado" masterpiece, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company. This is the fourth year of the junior competition.

The junior art competition is open to Pre-K through eighth grade students. PK through first grade students will compete against each other; second through fourth grade students will compete against each other and fifth through eighth grade students will also compete against each other. The competition is limited to the first 25 reg...