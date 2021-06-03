Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves revised MOU with NCFPD

 
Last updated 6/2/2021



The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved revisions to FPUD's memorandum of understanding with the North County Fire Protection District.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote May 24 amended the MOU which transfers fire hydrant maintenance from the fire district to FPUD and also addresses training, emergency response plans, and emergency communications.

"We've been working with North County Fire to align our services with both agencies to support the community," said FPUD General Manager Jack Bebee. "We decided that the best way to do this is by having us provide water hydrant maintenance and North...



