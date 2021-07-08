Silvergate and Fallbrook Vintage Car Club celebrate dads

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club members Bill and Paul talk about the Model T Cars that are on display.

FALLBROOK – On Thursday June 17, Fallbrook Vintage Car Club members staged 15 vintage cars at the Fallbrook Silvergate Retirement Residence to display in a car show associated with a Silvergate Father's Day BBQ event.

Bill Kemper gives Silvergate Activities Director Carrie Hensley a ride in a Model T Hack.

Silvergate provided a free BBQ meal of steak, chicken, corn on cob, beans, and ice cream which the FVCC members thoroughly enjoyed. Entertainment during the meal was provided by "Frankie and the Invisibles" playing many classic rock and roll tunes from the 50's and 60's and he was good. (Frankie is a one-man electric guitar which is why the rest of his title players were invisible).

The club members sat at the tables under easy ups adorned with cutouts of vintage cars containing treats, enjoying the food and music, and conversing with the residents attending the event, answering questions from them.

The residents really enjoyed getting out and attending the event and viewing the cars. The event was planned as a Father's Day event to celebrate the dads, but all the residents enjoyed seeing and hearing about the cars and several expressed familiarities with some of the vintage cars staged.

Club members also had a good time evidenced by staying to close out the event.

