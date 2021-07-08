Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Paris Dowden named Valley League girls water polo player of the year

All seven Warriors starters named all-league

 
All seven starters on the 2020-21 Fallbrook High School girls water polo team were given all-league honors by the Valley League coaches, and Fallbrook senior Paris Dowden was named the league's player of the year.

"I was shocked. I was really happy about it," Dowden said.

"I was excited about Paris getting player of the year, and it was definitely well deserved for her," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "Just an overall player who can go anywhere in the field, which fits our offense very well."

Dowden was joined on the first team by freshmen Ava Dowden and Kela Kendall. Grace Goode, who w...



