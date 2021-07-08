Warriors reach softball playoffs
Last updated 7/9/2021 at 1am
Fallbrook High School's 2021 softball season ended June 7 with a playoff loss against Sage Creek.
The Warriors had a 2-16 regular-season record and lost all 10 Valley League games. The power rankings which are based on strength of schedule as well as win-loss record seeded Fallbrook 12th among Division IV teams, giving the Warriors their first playoff berth since 2014 and a first-round game at fifth-seeded Sage Creek.
"There was a lot of growth that happened," said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle. "I'm pleased with the growth I saw with the team."
Fallbrook's April 14 game at Sage Creek was...
