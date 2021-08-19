Fallbrook Pop Warner opening week for 2021

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner athletes took to the practice fields at Potter Jr. High, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m., after approximately 20 months since the last football/cheer season. FPW has fielded five football teams and three cheer squads for the 2021 season.

Flag football is coached by Luis Ruvalcaba; 8U is coached by Stefan Ramirez; 10U is coached by Floyd Dudley; 12U is coached by Lloyd T. Morgan III, and 14U is coached by Austin Moss. Flag Cheer is coached by Chelsea Jaramillo, Jr. PeeWee cheer is coached by Daniela Garcia and PeeWee cheer is coached by April Ramirez.

FPW Cheer Dir...