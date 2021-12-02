Garden club to hear from floral designer

FALLBROOK – The guest speaker at Fallbrook Garden Club's Dec. 14 general meeting will be the president of Dos Valles Garden Club, George Speer. Speer is a master floral designer and one of the National Garden Club, Inc.’s life flower show judges.

For over 20 years, Speer has taught children's groups and led adult creative design workshops. His theme this year is "Think outside the box." As FGC's guest speaker, he will demonstrate holiday floral design and share design tips and secrets.

Meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business meeting at 1 p.m., and program at 2 p.m. Masks are required for the non-vaccinated, recommended for the vaccinated. Water, tea, and coffee will be available. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.