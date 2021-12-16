Fallbrook students win American history essay contest

Posing for a photo after the DAR essay contest awards presentation are, from left, Sarah Schiller (DAR Essay Contest Chairman), Ruth Herman (grade 8 winner, Carlos Guerrero (grade 5 winner), Suzanne Lemoine (DAR Chapter Regent) and Ella Jean Martinez (grade 7 winner). Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Each year the Monserate Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution holds an American history essay contest. This year's contest commemorated the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Students were asked to imagine that their brother had lost his life on a battlefield during World War I and their family was invited to attend the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Students were then asked to describe what that meant to their family, and why it was important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.

Students from St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School wrote essays on this topic and they were judged by a team of independent readers. They were judged on several factors, including writing style and historical accuracy. The judges found several exceptional writers among this group of students, and said each student who participated is to be commended for their work.

The winners are Carlos Guerrero (fifth grade), Ella Jean Martinez (seventh grade), and Ruth Herman (eighth grade). DAR Chapter Regent Suzanne Lemoine and committee chairman Sarah Schiller recognized these incredible students for their wonderful essays on Dec. 2, during the First Trimester Awards Assembly.

Submitted by the Monserate Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.