Vallecitos School District approves collective bargaining agreement with VEA

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District board held a special meeting Dec. 17 to approve a collective bargaining agreement with the Vallecitos Educators Association.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the one-year agreement which includes a salary increase of 3% retroactive to July 1, 2021, with potential additional increases based on retirements. Increases to health and welfare benefits are also addressed in the agreement.

“This is definitely nice to have this behind us for the year,” said Vallecitos School District Board President Michael Darnley.

The pay for Valle...