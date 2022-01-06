How to prepare for your home search

Besides starting to pack, there are other ways to prepare to buy a new house.

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Whether you were outbid on every home you liked or you never found the right fit because of limited inventory, you probably encountered a few challenges if you tried to buy a home last year.

With a new year here, are you thinking about continuing your search? No matter what the market looks like in 2022, we can work together to find the right home for you.

To start, take these four steps to prepare for a successful experience, and reach out when you're ready.

1. Stick to a budget. Tighten those purse strings and start funneling away as much money as possible for your closing costs, down payment and other expenses. Typically, the higher your down payment is, the easier it is to get a mortgage loan.

2. Work on your credit. Increasing your credit score can help you get a lower mortgage rate, which means a more affordable home purchase on the whole. Try to pay down some debts and set your bills to autopay. Both steps may help you improve your score.

3. Consider where you might compromise. Sometimes compromising on a few nice-to-haves can help you find a home within your price range. Could you settle for three bedrooms instead of four? A rural home instead of a suburban one? One story instead of two? You may also think about buying a condo or townhouse.

4. Do some deep-dive research. Make sure you know about all your possible mortgage loan options, as some can lower your upfront costs (or even cover them entirely). Talk to a few lenders, ask questions and consider getting preapproved for your loan before starting your search in the new year.

Make sure to keep in touch as you get ready to begin house-hunting. And if you need guidance on lenders, mortgage options or local market trends, reach out anytime to Jane Kepley with CR Properties at 760-622-0204 or [email protected]