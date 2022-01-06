Check out the county library's Top 10 Borrowed Lists for 2021

Last updated 1/10/2022 at 7:11am

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Entertainment and education can be yours at no cost with a library card. The San Diego County Library system has got it all from books to e-books to audiobooks in just about every genre. Plus, they also have movies and music to loan.

Now if you need some recommendations, we have included the County Library’s Top 10 lists for books and movies checked out in 2021.

Library patrons can go in person to get any physical materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at all 33 county libraries. Please wear a mask to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Physical materials like books, audio books, DVDs and CDs can be requested online or by phone and picked up at your branch’s check-out area.

And of course, library patrons can still digitally access all the library’s digital and electronic materials around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by downloading the Libby app for e-books, audio books and e-magazines, https://libbyapp.com/.

So, here are the 2021 Top 10 Lists.

Books

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

The Judge’s List by John Grisham

Sooley by John Grisham

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

A Time for Mercy by John Grisham

Better Off Dead by Lee Child

Movies

1917

Jumanji, The Next Level

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

F9 The Fast Saga

Black Widow

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

The Marksman

A Quiet Place Part II

Little Women

E-books

The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder

Everything I Never Told You: A Novel by Celeste Ng

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Malibu Rising: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Project Hail Mary: A Novel by Andy Weir

The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett

Audio and e-Audio Books

The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave

The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Kids’ Chapter Books

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney

Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey

Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney

Teen Fiction

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Guts: A Graphic Novel by Raina Tegemeier

The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan

The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

The Tyrant’s Tomb by Rick Riordan

The Lost Hero by Rick Riordan (also available in graphic novel)

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan (It’s that good and classified in a different format)

The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan (also available in graphic novel)

The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan