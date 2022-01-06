Check out the county library's Top 10 Borrowed Lists for 2021
Entertainment and education can be yours at no cost with a library card. The San Diego County Library system has got it all from books to e-books to audiobooks in just about every genre. Plus, they also have movies and music to loan.
Now if you need some recommendations, we have included the County Library’s Top 10 lists for books and movies checked out in 2021.
Library patrons can go in person to get any physical materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at all 33 county libraries. Please wear a mask to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Physical materials like books, audio books, DVDs and CDs can be requested online or by phone and picked up at your branch’s check-out area.
And of course, library patrons can still digitally access all the library’s digital and electronic materials around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by downloading the Libby app for e-books, audio books and e-magazines, https://libbyapp.com/.
So, here are the 2021 Top 10 Lists.
Books
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
The Judge’s List by John Grisham
Sooley by John Grisham
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
A Time for Mercy by John Grisham
Better Off Dead by Lee Child
Movies
1917
Jumanji, The Next Level
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
F9 The Fast Saga
Black Widow
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cruella
The Marksman
A Quiet Place Part II
Little Women
E-books
The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder
Everything I Never Told You: A Novel by Celeste Ng
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
Malibu Rising: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Project Hail Mary: A Novel by Andy Weir
The Vanishing Half: A Novel by Brit Bennett
Audio and e-Audio Books
The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig
A Promised Land by Barack Obama
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel by Laura Dave
The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
Kids’ Chapter Books
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney
Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey
Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney
Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
Dog Man: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey
Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot by Jeff Kinney
Teen Fiction
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
Guts: A Graphic Novel by Raina Tegemeier
The Hidden Oracle by Rick Riordan
The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
The Tyrant’s Tomb by Rick Riordan
The Lost Hero by Rick Riordan (also available in graphic novel)
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan (It’s that good and classified in a different format)
The Sea of Monsters by Rick Riordan (also available in graphic novel)
The Tower of Nero by Rick Riordan
