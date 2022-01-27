Amy June Paulsen was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Park Ridge, Illinois and died Jan. 9, 2022, in Fallbrook, California at 49 years old.

As a child, Amy was either pretending to be "The Fonz" endlessly saying "Aaaay I'm the Fonz," creating voices from Bugs Bunny cartoons or singing nonstop. Her sisters, not realizing her endless gifts, were especially annoyed by her singing in the backseat of the car.

Amy had a way of helping those around her not take life too seriously. She didn't care what anyone else thought about her and lived her life the way she wanted to. She made friends everywhere she went as though they'd known her a lifetime.

Amy's energy overtook any room she was in with her boisterous laugh and effortless charm. You couldn't miss her smile, it lit up the room as her golden curly hair danced around as she laughed. If you were shy, she'd make sure to crack your shell of self-consciousness and erase any self-doubt you might have. She'd make you have fun. Amy made sure to let you know how much she loved you.

By the time she was in high school, she sang in several plays and starred in the production "Princess and the Pea" at the Fallbrook Theater. She was the first female football trainer, something she was very proud of and even earned a letterman's jacket. She was in Madrigals and her instructor told her she had perfect pitch. At high school graduation, she had the honor of singing at the ceremony. Amy loved being on stage and was as beautiful as she was talented.

Amy graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1990 and went on to Citrus College in Glendora California. At Citrus College, she became a Citrus Singer and traveled with the group performing in San Diego as well as Hawaii. She was also part of a quartet that performed over the holidays in costume in La Jolla, California.

Amy was never able to have children, so she considered her nieces and nephews her own. Amy's sisters Wendy and Suzy's kids absolutely adored her and she spoiled them rotten. Her sisters didn't bother saying no to Amy because she'd just do it anyway (she was always the first person the kids would ask to buy them candy, knowing she couldn't say no to them). She was able to encourage them to go out of their comfort zone, and even sing karaoke with her, even though they knew they'd never be able to sound like she did.

As Amy's nieces and nephews got older, she transitioned from being a mother figure to a friend. She always went out of her way to make time for them by bringing them on trips, lunch dates, and anywhere their hearts desired in her bright orange mini cooper. She even got them to go on a wild animal safari with lions and tigers.

Since then, their hunger for adventure grew due to Amy's excitement and courage. Even with the distance, she made sure to keep in touch through phone calls and messages. She positively impacted their lives in countless ways. Amy also adored animals; they were her babies, especially her two cats, Mystic and Baby, and her dog, Puffers.

Amy was as smart as she was talented. She became a Microsoft Excel programmer and traveled as an instructor. She lived in Chicago, San Diego, Washington D.C., Buffalo, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia. Amy loved Buffalo the most of anywhere and hoped to live there again someday. No matter where she lived, she was a friend to everyone she met. She'd never visit your house without her arms full of goodies. She loved to spoil those she loved.

Amy was an avid fisherman. She loved deep sea fishing so much that she volunteered her time helping the Helgrens fishing boats out at sea.

Amy absolutely loved life. As she battled to live in the end, she never gave up hope. She was so brave no matter how sick she was and never complained. She was such an inspiration to those caring for her and seeing how much she appreciated life and didn't want to let go of it.

Amy is now flying high, singing with the angels, the star of the show, being loved as much as she has loved, enjoying every minute while taking her last bow and living forever in the hearts of those that loved her.

Amy is survived by her parents, Robert and Nancy Paulsen; her sisters, Wendy Ernat and Suzy Price; her nieces and nephews, Alexandria Maglione, Jessica Maglione, Christa Maglione, Nicholas Price, Danielle Ruhl, Meghan Ruhl, and Brendan Ruhl.