Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to hear from canary expert

 
Last updated 1/28/2022 at 11:13am



FALLBROOK – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will meet in person on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a business meeting at

5 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 5:30 p.m.

David Benites, well-known judge of canaries and breeder of beautiful canaries, will be the speaker. The club meets at 761 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084. All the details are at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 

