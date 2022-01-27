Fallbrook High Drama Club announces newest show

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Drama Club is proud to welcome the community to its production of “Murder’s in the Heir!” Along with an amazing cast, the audience gets to help decide who the murderer is. Is it the money hungry nephew or the uptight butler? Every character has a motive, an alibi, and a weapon- it's up to the audience to figure it out.

Postponed from its original date, the shows are at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, in the Bob Burton Center. Everyone is encouraged to come to the 7 p.m. showing for a community-oriented performance. Tickets are $3 and masks are mandatory inside the building, per school rules. There will be concessions for sale and all proceeds will help to fund future activities, workshops, and productions. Everybody is welcome to come support the drama club.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School Drama Club.