Warriors making comebacks in girls soccer games

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team trailed in each of the Warriors’ first four Valley League games, but the Warriors compiled a 1-2-1 record in those matches.

“The girls have done a great job,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra. “I’m very happy with what they’re doing.”

Fallbrook preceded league play with the Southern California Classic tournament Dec. 28-29. The Dec. 28 game at Fallbrook was a 4-0 Mission Hills victory. “They’re a better team. They’re a higher level,” Guerra said. “We didn’t have a really good game.”

Mis...