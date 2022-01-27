Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors making comebacks in girls soccer games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/28/2022 at 12:12pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team trailed in each of the Warriors’ first four Valley League games, but the Warriors compiled a 1-2-1 record in those matches.

“The girls have done a great job,” said Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra. “I’m very happy with what they’re doing.”

Fallbrook preceded league play with the Southern California Classic tournament Dec. 28-29. The Dec. 28 game at Fallbrook was a 4-0 Mission Hills victory. “They’re a better team. They’re a higher level,” Guerra said. “We didn’t have a really good game.”

Mis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 01/29/2022 06:27