Reasons sellers need a real estate agent

 
Last updated 2/24/2022 at 4:31pm

Having a real estate agent is incredibly important to getting your home to sell well, with over $50,000 difference between homes sold by the owner and those assisted by agents. Village News/Metro photo

FALLBROOK – One shouldn't treat a broken bone without seeking help from a doctor. And in order to sell your San Diego County home for top dollar, finding the right real estate agent to partner with is the first step and one that should not be taken lightly. A good real estate agent will add more value to the complex process than you would be able to get on your own.

A study conducted by the National Association of Realtors® found that For Sale By Owner's typically sell for less than the selling price of other homes; FSBO homes sold at a median of $260,000 last year, signiﬁcantly low...



